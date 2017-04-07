Trump, Xi Head Into Second Day Of Florida Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet for a second day of talks on April 7.

Xi is on a two-day visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the first meeting between the two presidents.

The first day of the summit wrapped up shortly before Washington announced the missile strike on an air base in Syria in response to a chemical-weapons attack that Washington blames on the Syrian government.



China is a veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council and consistently says the Syrian crisis needs a "political solution."

Trump and Xi are expected to address a number of difficult issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, U.S.-China trade, and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

During the presidential campaign, Trump accused China of unfair trade practices and threatened to raise import taxes on Chinese goods.

He has also accused Beijing of being a "currency manipulator."

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on April 7 that Trump had accepted Xi's invitation to visit China.

North Korea is a top priority for Trump in the meetings with Xi. The U.S. president told reporters traveling with him to Florida that he thinks China will "want to be stepping up" in trying to curb Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

Trump has said that if China doesn't put more pressure on North Korea, Washington will act alone.

However, the White House downplayed expectations for a breakthrough on bilateral issues, saying that the summit is mostly an introductory meeting for the two leaders.

Last week, Trump predicted in a tweet that his meeting with Xi would be "very difficult."

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP