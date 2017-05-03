Turkish, Azerbaijani Joint Military Drills Draw Protest From Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey and Azerbaijan launched joint military exercises lasting from May 1 to May 5 with about 1,000 troops participating, Baku's Defense Ministry said.

The exercises involve testing military equipment and practicing coordination between the two armies, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan's breakaway province of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has a majority Armenian population, sharply criticized the exercises.

"If there are provocations, we will react," David Babajan, spokesman for the region's pro-Armenian leadership, told dpa.

Armenian separatists declared their independence from Azerbaijan in the 1990s and formed the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which includes some of Azerbaijan's seized borderlands.

Despite a cease-fire dating from 1994, there are regularly clashes on the heavily fortified frontier, with some 120 people dying in a deadly clash a year ago.

Relations between Turkey and Armenia have been strained for decades over the mass killing and deportation of some 1.5 million Armenians during World War I by the Ottoman Empire.

The atrocities suffered by the Armenians have been classed as genocide by more than a dozen states, but Turkey denies that the mass killings amounted to genocide.

