Turkish FM Insists On Rotterdam Visit Despite Public Rally Ban

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he would visit the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 11 despite an official ban on him addressing a Turkish rally promoting enhanced powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Officials in several major European cities have banned rallies by senior Turkish politicians to promote a constitutional referendum among members of Turkey's European diaspora.

Cavusoglu, speaking in an interview on CNN Turk television, said if the Netherlands refused him permission to fly to Rotterdam, Turkey would respond with harsh economic and political sanctions.

Cavusoglu spoke after the mayor of Rotterdam told reporters that the Turkish foreign minister will not be allowed to campaign for votes among expat Turks during a visit to Rotterdam on March 11.

But Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said there was no question of him being excluded from the Netherlands.

"He has diplomatic immunity and everything so we will treat him with respect, but we have other instruments to prohibit things happening in public spaces," Aboutaleb told reporters.

Aboutaleb, who has been Rotterdam's mayor since 2009, is a naturalized Moroccan immigrant and a Muslim.

German Rebuke

Four planned Turkish political rallies in Austria and one in Switzerland were also canceled, amid growing signs of unease across Europe over Turkey's drive to gain support for President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a referendum on April 16 to enhance his powers.

Similar cancelations in Germany led Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to accuse Berlin of "Nazi practices," a jibe which drew a sharp rebuke from Germany's leaders, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, who labeled the comparison as "unacceptable."



Relations between Turkey and the European Union have deteriorated in recent months, with Erdogan angry at criticism from EU members for waging a mass crackdown on opponents since he saw off a coup attempt last July.

Swiss police cited "significant security risks" for their decision to cancel a speech by a Turkish politician on March 10 in the evening.

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu is still looking for a new venue for an event on March 12 after one hotel near Zurich pulled out on security grounds and an alternative, in the city of Winterthur, was rejected as inappropriate.

The town of Hoerbranz, in Austria, cancelled a meeting with a former Turkish minister because it had falsely been labelled as a book presentation. Other events were scrapped in Linz, Herzogenburg, and Wiener Neustadt.

Based on reporting by AFP and BBC

