Three Reported Wounded In Izmir Blast

An explosion has hit Turkey’s Aegean coastal city of Izmir.

At least one vehicle was burning close to a courthouse in the city and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on January 5.

The Dogan news agency reported that at least three people were wounded in the blast, which it said was caused by a car bomb.

Following the explosion, police shot dead two suspected attackers in Izmir, Reuters news agency reported.

Police are seeking a third assailant, according to state-run news agency Anadolu.

The explosion in Turkey's third-largest city follows a shooting in Istanbul in which 39 people celebrating New Year's Eve were killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.

