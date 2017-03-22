Police Treating Violence Outside British Parliament As Terrorist Attack

The British Parliament has been put on lockdown after two apparently coordinated incidents that police say were being treated as a terrorist attack.

Police said an assailant dressed in black made his way inside the perimeter of the Palace of Westminster in London on March 22 and stabbed a police officer near the entrance used by members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Authorities said the assailant was shot dead by other security officers outside the parliament building.

At the same time, a car plowed into pedestrians on the nearby Westminster Bridge before crashing into a fence beside the parliament building.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said she was safe after the incident. He declined to say where May was when the attack took place.

British Special Forces and heavily armed police were deployed inside the parliament building after the incidents.

The incidents in London occurred on the first anniversary of two terrorist bombings that killed 32 people in the Belgian capital, Brussels.