British Government Reportedly Covered Up Failed Trident Missile Test

The British government suppressed information about a failed nuclear missile test last June, The Times newspaper has reported.

The failed missile test came just a few weeks before a key parliamentary vote on funding the submarine-based Trident missile force.

Citing an unnamed British naval source, the newspaper reported that the missile suffered a "disastrous failure" off the coast of the U.S. state of Florida.

It was the first test of the country’s nuclear deterrent in four years.

The source said the failure set off "a major panic at the highest level of government and the military."

Prime Minister Theresa May, who succeeded David Cameron as premier a couple weeks after the test, urged Parliament to approve $49 billion for a new Trident system in a vote on July 18.

She did not mention the failed test in her presentation to Parliament.

Based on reporting by The Times and dpa

