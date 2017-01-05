U.S. Intelligence Officials To Testify On Russia-Hacking Claim

Senior U.S. intelligence officials will testify on January 5 at a Senate hearing expected to be dominated by an alleged Russian cybercampaign to meddle in the presidential election.

The Senate Armed Services Committee's hearing comes a day before intelligence agency chiefs are slated to brief President-elect Donald Trump on the matter.

The U.S. intelligence community believes Russia directed hacks against the Democratic Party and the campaign of its presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, in an effort to tilt the election toward Trump.

Both the Russian government and Trump have dismissed that conclusion as absurd, and President Barack Obama's administration has yet to release details backing up the allegation that Moscow was behind the hacks.

On January 4, Trump escalated his standoff with intelligence agencies over the allegations, repeating in a tweet WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's assertion that Russia was not the source of leaked e-mails which were widely seen as having damaged Clinton in the November 8 election.

He also suggested on Twitter that the Democratic National Committee's carelessness led to the hack.

The Republican president-elect's apparent endorsement of Assange's assertion was his latest -- and to many in Washington, his most astounding -- public challenge of U.S. intelligence conclusions on the affair.



Trump has repeatedly cited the faulty CIA intelligence that led to the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 as the basis for his skepticism about Russia's alleged role in the hacks.

Meanwhile, current and former U.S. officials have expressed increasing concern at Trump's public dismissal of the conclusions of the intelligence agencies that he will oversee when he takes office on January 20.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, and Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre are expected to face questions at the Senate committee hearing.

Also on January 5, Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is set to brief a closed hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the Obama administration's newly announced sanctions in reaction to the alleged hacking.

The White House also expelled 35 Russian diplomats last month in response to what Washington calls a campaign of harassment of its diplomats in Russia.

With reporting by Reuters and AP

