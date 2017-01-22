Senator McCain Supports Tillerson For U.S. Secretary Of State

U.S. Senator John McCain (Republican-Arizona) has said he will support former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state despite the nominee's close ties to Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

McCain said on U.S. television station ABC on January 22 that it "wasn't an easy call" and he was "very cautious" in pledging to support Tillerson when the Senate votes on his nomination, scheduled for January 23.

McCain said Tillerson convinced him he was deserving of his support following some private meetings. He added that he also believes in giving new presidents "the benefit of the doubt" on their cabinet selections.

Along with Tillerson, a Senate vote is expected the same day on Republican Congressman Mike Pompeo (Republican-Kansas) to become director of the CIA.

But Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) said on January 22 that his Democratic Party won't be rushing to confirming President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.

Schumer said that there will be "a thorough debate" for many other nominees.

Only two of Trump's cabinet nominees have been approved thus far.

Based on reporting by AP and Politico