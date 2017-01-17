U.K. PM: No 'Half-In, Half-Out' Brexit Solution

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the country won’t seek a “half-in, half-out” solution to Brexit negotiations and will make a clean break from the European Union.

In a January 17 speech laying out her priorities for Brexit, May called for a "new and equal partnership" with the EU, "not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out."

May said her country "cannot possibly" remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all."

But she promised to push for the "greatest possible" access to the single market following Brexit.

The prime minister also said the final exit deal agreed between Britain and the European Union would be put to parliament for a vote.

May has said she will invoke Article 50 of the EU treaty by March 31, which will formally begin a two-year process of negotiating Britain's departure.

