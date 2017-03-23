Police Raid Birmingham Apartment As Part of London Attack Probe

British media reports say police have raided an apartment in the city of Birmingham in connection with the terrorist attack near Parliament in London that killed at least five people a day earlier.

Police said they were not prepared to discuss the raid early on March 23 in Birmingham, but Sky News and the Press Association quoted unnamed sources as saying it was linked to the March 22 attack in London.

In the London attack, an assailant fatally stabbed a police officer after ramming a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. The attacker was shot dead by police after the stabbing.

The BBC reported that the vehicle used in the attack was rented last week from a branch of Enterprise car rentals in Birmingham, a Midlands city 165 kilometers northwest of London.

In addition to the officer and the assailant, "three members of the public" died after being hit by the vehicle, police said.

Police said they believed a lone assailant carried out attack, but that they were continuing a counterterrorism investigation and had not ruled out the possibility that others may have been involved.

Britain's top counterterrorism officer, Mark Rowley, said that "Islamist-related terrorism" is suspected as the motive.

He provided no details and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for what British Prime Minister Theresa May called a "sick and depraved terrorist attack."

WATCH: Attack On Parliament In London

The attack began at 2:40 p.m. local time, when a man drove a car at high speed across Westminster Bridge and rammed into pedestrians before crashing the vehicle into a railing beside the parliament near the Big Ben clock tower.

Police said the attacker then got out of the vehicle and ran inside Parliament's security perimeter through a vehicle entrance gate and fatally stabbed a police officer.

He was then shot by plainclothes police officers and died after being taken away for treatment.

The police officer who was stabbed died later at a hospital.

One woman who fell from the bridge into the River Thames was pulled out alive by rescue workers, but was said to have suffered serious injuries.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said that three French schoolchildren, aged 15 to 16, were among those injured on Westminster Bridge.

Three London police officers and two Romanian citizens also were among the injured on the bridge.

Prime Minister May was in the House of Commons at the time of the attack and was quickly shuttled away by security to her office at 10 Downing Street, where she chaired an emergency meeting on March 22.

May said after that meeting that the government will not raise its terrorism-threat level following the attack.

Instead, she said Britain's terrorism threat level will remain at "severe" -- the second-highest level -- which means an attack is highly likely.

In Washington, the White House said President Donald Trump offered May the full cooperation of the United States government "in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice."

The violence outside the British Parliament came on the first anniversary of three coordinated suicide bombings in Brussels that killed 32 victims and injured more than 300 others.

The extremist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Brussels attacks.

Authorities said later that the Brussels attacks were carried out by members of a terrorist cell that had been involved in the November 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people and injured 368 others.

With reporting by Reuters, BBC, AFP, Sky News, Press Association, and AP