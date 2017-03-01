Tensions Rise In Ukraine As Separatists Seize Companies Over Blockade

KYIV -- Tensions over a blockade hampering commerce between eastern territories held by Russia-backed separatists and the rest of Ukraine have mounted after the separatists announced they would seize control of enterprises on the land they hold as of March 1 and the Ukrainian interior minister said Kyiv should end the blockade by force if necessary.



The blockade, imposed more than a month ago by nationalist Ukrainian lawmakers and veterans of the ongoing war in the east to stop what they call "trade in blood" with the separatists, has caused almost all rail traffic in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to cease. It is opposed by the Ukrainian government.



The blockade has hindered vital coal shipments to power stations and industrial plants in government-held areas, adding strains to a Ukrainian economy already struggling with the effects of the war that has killed more than 9,750 people since the Russia-backed separatists seized territory in April 2014.

A flare-up in fighting killed more than 40 people in January and February and led to renewed international calls for the implementation of much-violated cease-fire agreements known as the Minsk accords.

'Nationalizing' Ukrainian Companies



Separatist leaders Aleksandr Zakharchenko and Ihor Plotnitskiy raised the stakes on February 27 by announcing plans to "nationalize" Ukrainian companies in the areas they control, saying the blockade went against the Minsk agreement and was hurting businesses. They also said they would stop selling coal to Ukraine and instead send coal supplies to Russia or elsewhere.



Zakharchenko, the leader of the separatists based in Donetsk, told local media outlets on March 1 that separatists have seized 40 factories and coal mines located in areas they control.



Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's government has long resisted striking a deal with the people enforcing the blockade, while warning that it could lead to power cuts but saying it has enough coal reserves to last through March. However, the Interfax news agency reported on March 1 that the Ukrainian government approved regulations for transporting goods to the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, a possible step toward an attempt to end the blockade.



Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman said the regulations came along with a plan to set up checkpoints to "track transportation and compliance with the decisions that we make."

He added: "The main thing is that everything approved will be allowed, and any other things will be prohibited, absolutely everything."

Anthracite Shortage



Efforts to end the blockade came after a shortage of anthracite coal prompted Kyiv to introduce emergency measures in the energy sector on February 15, and several steel plants in the east have already been forced to suspend production. Among them are some belonging to Ukraine's largest steel producer, Metinvest, which employs thousands of workers on both sides of the front line.



Metinvest told the Reuters news agency that it would be "unacceptable" for separatist officials to take control of its businesses, saying this would force it to halt the affected operations and possibly cost the jobs of some 20,000 people.



The trade regulations approved on March 1 had been promised on February 28 by Hroysman, whose previous attempt to compromise with the blockade participants was unsuccessful.



Other officials have called for a less conciliatory approach to the blockade participants, who have vowed to maintain the blockade and threatened to step it up by blocking crucial shipments of humanitarian aid to the separatist-held areas.



Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has called on the government to find a way to forcibly end the blockade, and several blockade participants at two locations were attacked on March 1. The identity of the assailants was unclear.



Timothy Ash, an economist covering Eastern Europe, commented on Twitter that Kyiv will probably have to "cut a deal" with the separatists to end the blockade, which he said is likely to persist while Ukraine's parliament is in recess.



"So likely to get worse before better," Ash said of the situation.

