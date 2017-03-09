European Parliament Committee Approves Ukraine Visa Liberalization

BRUSSELS -- A European Parliament committee has voted to scrap visa requirements for Ukraine in a further step to give Ukrainians easier access to EU countries.

The Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) on March 9 voted 39-4 in favor of the measure, with one abstention.

The committee's approval follows a March 1 agreement between the European Parliament and EU member states to allow access for up to 90 days during any 180-day period to Ukrainians who have biometric passports.

A plenary session of the parliament is expected to vote on the measure in Strasbourg next month, probably on April 5.

The parliaments of the 28 member states will then have to individually approve the measure, most likely after the second round of the French presidential poll scheduled for May.

Visa-free travel for Ukrainians could then enter into force in mid-June.

With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak