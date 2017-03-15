Ukraine Announces Suspension Of Cargo Traffic With Separatist-Held Areas

Ukraine's Security and Defense Council says Kyiv has suspended all cargo traffic with areas held by Russia-backed separatists.

Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov announced the decision on March 15 after President Petro Poroshenko proposed the suspension.

It comes after the government took steps efforts to end a rail and road blockade established by Ukrainians who oppose any trade with the separatists, who control a swath of eastern Ukraine that includes coal mines.

Poroshenko said that only humanitarian cargoes should be permitted to cross into separatist-held areas in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to Turchynov's press service, the cargo traffic will remain suspended until Moscow-backed separatists relinquish control over enterprises in the Donbas and comply with the 2015 Minsk agreement, a deal setting out steps to end the three-year-old war between Kyiv and the separatists and restore Kyiv's control over the border with Russia.

The separatists have sought to gain control over enterprises in the area in response to the blockade.

Based on reporting by UNIAN and Reuters