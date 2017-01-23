Ukraine's Euromaidan Revolution, Then And Now

Three years ago the streets of Ukraine's capital were engulfed in protests as Euromaidan demonstrators demanded the resignation of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. January 22, 2014, marked a turning point when Berkut riot police cracked down violently on protesters. Twenty-year-old demonstrator Serhiy Nihoyan and 25-year-old Mikhail Zhyzneuski were shot dead. To mark the third anniversary of the clashes, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service returned to Hrushevsky Street, which was the scene of the most vicious street battles.