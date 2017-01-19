Pentagon Says U.S. Air Strikes Destroy Two Islamic State Camps In Libya

The Pentagon says U.S. Air Force bombers have destroyed two terrorist camps in Libya operated by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said on January 19 that the overnight strikes targeted IS militants who had fled from their former stronghold of Sirte in 2016 when that coastal city was liberated by U.S.-backed Libyan forces.

Cook said the militants set up the remote desert camps about 45 kilometers southwest of Sirte in order to reorganize there and that they "posed a security threat to Libya, the region, and U.S. national interests."

The bombings were authorized by President Barack Obama and carried out "in conjunction with the Libyan Government of National Accord."

Cook said the Pentagon's initial assessment was that the strikes were successful, but more detailed evaluations were under way.

AFP quoted a U.S. defense official as saying several dozen IS fighters were through to have been killed by B-2 stealth bombers and drone strikes.

That official said the fighters "were seen immediately beforehand carrying weapons, wearing tactical vests, carrying mortars, and standing in formation."

With reporting by AFP and dpa