U.S. Condemns Arrest Of Russian Protesters, Navalny's Detention

The United States has condemned the arrests of hundreds of protesters in Russia and said it was “troubled” by the detention of anticorruption activist Aleksei Navalny.

"We call on the government of Russia to immediately release all peaceful protesters," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement issued on March 26.

"Detaining peaceful protesters, human rights observers, and journalists is an affront to core democratic values," Toner said.

He added that Washington was "troubled" to hear of Navalny’s arrest.

Police detained Navalny and hundreds of protesters as thousands of people rallied in cities across Russia in the largest public demonstrations the country has seen in years.

Navalny was detained as he emerged with supporters from a subway station on March 26 in central Moscow.

Navalny, who challenged Moscow’s mayor in 2013 elections and has announced his intention to run for the presidency in 2018, called on supporters to continue their protest without him.

"Guys, I am all right, go on along Tverskaya," Navalny tweeted from the police van, referring to Moscow's main central street.

Navalny, posting later to Twitter from his cell, wrote that he was "proud" of the protesters and said the arrests were "understandable."

"The thieves defend themselves this way. But you cannot arrest everyone who is against corruption. There are millions of us," he wrote.

A spokeswoman for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) wrote on Twitter that Navalny would be held overnight before being brought before a judge on March 27.

Nongovernmental organization OVD-Info estimated that more 800 people were detained in Moscow alone.

The exact number could not be determined, but city police released a statement on March 27 saying "about 500" people had been detained during the protests.

Russia's Interfax news agency said 130 people were arrested in St. Petersburg.

The size of the March 26 protests was remarkable because they were unauthorized. Recent laws have tightened criminal punishment for protests not sanctioned by the city authorities.

Navalny announced in December that he would run for president next March when Putin is widely expected to seek a new six-year term.

Russian authorities have said Navalny will be barred from the ballot if a conviction on charges of financial crimes is upheld on appeal. But he has pushed ahead with his campaign.

Navalny has said the two previous convictions in two separate cases were politically motivated punishment for his opposition to Putin.

With reporting by Tom Balmforth in Moscow, RFE/RL's North Caucasus Service, Current Time TV, Interfax, AP, and Reuters