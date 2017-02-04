U.S. Court Suspends Trump Order Banning Visitors From Seven Countries

A U.S. court late on February 3 temporarily blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from seven countries from entering the United States.

The Seattle court order, which is effective for as long as the court is reviewing the case, presents a major challenge to the Trump administration, which is expected to appeal the decision. Under the court's order, travel restrictions could be lifted immediately.

"It's a wonderful day for the rule of law in this country," said Noah Purcell, the attorney for the state of Washington who had asked the court to intervene, arguing that Trump's order hurt U.S. residents and effectively mandated discrimination.

"The constitution prevailed today," said Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. "No one is above the law -- not even the president."

Trump justified his January 27 order on national security grounds, but opponents say it is unconstitutional in targeting peoples' religious beliefs.

The U.S. State Department said earlier on February 3 that fewer than 60,000 visas previously issued to citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen had been invalidated by the order.

Also on February 3, the Department of Homeland Security said it has no plans to extend the order beyond the seven predominantly Muslim countries already targeted.

