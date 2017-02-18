Pence Tells Europe U.S. Remains Its 'Greatest Ally,' Urges More Defense Spending

MUNICH, Germany -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has told European leaders that the United States "is now and will always be your greatest ally," seeking to assuage concerns about Washington's commitment to transatlantic ties under President Donald Trump.

Speaking on February 18 at the Munich Security Conference, Pence said the "enduring bond" between the United States and Europe is built not only on "strength of arms" but on shared values and principles "that we cherish: freedom, democracy, justice, and the rule of law."

He said he brought a message from Trump: "The United States of America strongly supports NATO and will be unwavering" in its support for the alliance.

At the same time, Pence forcefully repeated Trump's calls for European allies to shoulder their share of the financial burden, saying that only five NATO members have reached a target of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense and several have no clear path to that goal.

"It's time to do more," Pence said.

He said that the United States will "hold Russia accountable" for interference in Ukraine even as it seeks "common ground" with Moscow, which he said Trump believes can be found.

Russia must uphold the 2015 Minsk cease-fire and peace deal signed in Belarus, and must start by de-escalating violence in eastern Ukraine, Pence said.

He also said the United States is committed to ensuring that Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons.