U.S. House Republicans, Democrats Spar Over Probe Of Russia-Trump Ties

The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee says he has seen no evidence of inappropriate contacts between Russian officials and President Donald Trump's election campaign -- prompting an outcry from House Democrats.

Representative Devin Nunes of California on February 27 also dismissed Democratic calls for a special prosecutor to investigate the matter impartially, and the release of Trump's tax returns to clear up allegations he had business ties with Russia.

Nunes, who was a member of Trump's presidential transition team, said U.S. intelligence officials had not yet presented the committee with evidence of contacts between Trump campaign staff and Russian intelligence as some media have reported.

"It's been looked into and there's no evidence of anything there," Nunes said.

Nunes's statements prompted the committee's top Democrat, Representative Adam Schiff of California, to say it was too early to draw conclusions in a probe that's just starting, and Nunes's statements called into question whether he can objectively lead the investigation.

"When you begin an investigation, you don't begin by stating what you believe to be the conclusion," Schiff said.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Nunes's remarks raised "serious questions about stonewalling" of the probe by Trump allies in Congress.

