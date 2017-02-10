Former U.S. National Guard Soldier Sentenced For Supporting IS

A former U.S. Army National Guard soldier convicted in a plot to aid the Islamic State (IS) militant group has received an 11-year prison sentence.

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 27, was sentenced on February 10, the Eastern District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, said on its website.

Jalloh, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Sierra Leone, pled guilty on October 27.

He admitted he traveled to Africa in 2015 and connected with an IS contact there.

He said he backed out of traveling to join the IS in Libya but that he gave hundreds of dollars to support recruits.

He was arrested in July after an FBI sting operation in which he discussed launching a Fort Hood-style attack with an undercover agent.

Jalloh renounced the IS group in court papers.

"I feel like a complete idiot for accepting such a superficial and dishonest interpretation of Islam," Jalloh wrote in a letter to the court.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term.

With reporting by AP