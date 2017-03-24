Trump's Former Campaign Manager Agrees To Testify In Russia Probe

A senior Republican lawmaker says President Donald Trump's former campaign manager has volunteered to speak to a U.S. congressional committee about its investigation into alleged Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.

Devin Nunes, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters on March 24 that Paul Manafort's lawyer contacted the committee and proposed an interview with his client.

It was not immediately clear whether his testimony would be in an open or closed setting.

The announcement came just days after the Associated Press reported that Manafort previously worked for a Kremlin-connected Russian billionaire and, as early as 2005, had proposed a political strategy to benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Manafort resigned as chairman of Trump's presidential campaign in August 2016 following reports of illicit payments related to his previous work for the political party of Ukraine's former President Viktor Yanukovych, the pro-Russian leader who was ousted from power in February 2014.

FBI Director James Comey on March 20 confirmed publicly that his agency was conducting investigations into communications between Russian officials and Trump associates.

U.S. intelligence agencies released a report in January assessing that Russia conducted a hacking-and-influence campaign aimed at denigrating Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. The Kremlin rejects the allegation.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, The Boston Globe, Politico, and CNN