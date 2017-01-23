U.S. Senate Expected To Vote On Nominees For Secretary Of State, CIA

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on President Donald Trump's nominees for the key posts of secretary of state and CIA director.

The January 23 votes come one day after two key Republican senators, John McCain (Arizona) and Linsey Graham (South Carolina), issued statements saying they would support former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state despite his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

McCain and Graham said in a joint statement that although they "still have concerns" about Tillerson's previous dealings with Russia and Putin, they "believe that Mr. Tillerson can be an effective advocate for U.S. interests."

McCain and Graham said Tillerson convinced them he was deserving of his support following some private meetings "and much discussion."

Democratic Senator Ben Cardin (Maryland), the ranking opposition member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement saying he would oppose Tillerson.

"Tillerson's demonstrated business orientation and his responses to questions during the confirmation hearing could compromise his ability as secretary of state to promote the values and ideals that have defined our country," Cardin wrote.

A Senate vote is expected the same day on Congressman Mike Pompeo (Republican-Kansas) to become director of the CIA.

With reporting by AP and Politico