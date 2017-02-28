U.S. Senator's Bill Would Name Russian Embassy's Street After Nemtsov

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio has introduced legislation to name the street in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington "Boris Nemtsov Place" in honor of the slain opposition politician.

The Florida Republican, who last year vied with President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, offered the bill on February 27, two years after Nemtsov was gunned down on a bridge within steps of the Kremlin.

Many Russians commemorated the anniversary by joining street demonstrations. Rubio noted Nemtsov was one of many critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin who has ended up dead or hospitalized.

"The creation of 'Boris Nemtsov Plaza' would permanently remind Putin’s regime and the Russian people that these dissidents' voices live on, and that defenders of liberty will not be silenced," Rubio said.

"Whether it is looking at a street sign or thousands of pieces of correspondence addressed ‎'1 Boris Nemtsov Plaza,' it will be abundantly clear to the Kremlin that the intimidation and murder of opposition figures does not go unnoticed."

For Rubio's resolution to become U.S. law, it must be passed by both the House and Senate and signed by Trump.