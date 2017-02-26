Moscow March To Commemorate Slain Kremlin Critic Nemtsov

A march to commemorate slain Kremlin critic and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov is expected to be held in the Russian capital.

The march is scheduled to be staged in the center of Moscow on February 26 and has been authorized by municipal authorities. Two previous marches to honor Nemtsov were held without any incidents.

The marchers are expected to gather from 1 p.m. local time at Pushkinskaya Square and then march to Prospekt Sakharov. The march is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.

Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister and vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead on a bridge overlooking the Kremlin in February 2015.

Five men from Russian's volatile North Caucasus region of Chechnya have been arrested and charged in the case.

The alleged shooter, Zaur Dadayev, is a former officer in a security force connected with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

