U.S. Senators Push For 'Comprehensive' Sanctions Over Russian Hacking

A top U.S. Senate Republican said he would join with Democrats in pushing for "comprehensive" sanctions on Russia because of its attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

John McCain, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said on January 9 that he would join Democratic Senators Ben Cardin and Robert Menendez in introducing the legislation. The senators did not say what "comprehensive" means, but they said the legislation would go beyond the sanctions on Russian diplomats and intelligence agencies announced last week by the White House.

McCain, who has called Russia's hacking of the election "an unprecedented attack on our democracy,” last month toured Eastern Europe and Ukraine with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, where they vowed to uphold and strengthen the sanctions on Russia.

Graham said afterwards he and McCain will "introduce sanctions that...will hit them in the financial sector and the energy sector, where they're the weakest."

Cardin, the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and other Democrats in Congress are also pushing for creation of an independent commission to investigate Russia's hacking of Democratic institutions and leaders during the presidential contest between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.

However, no Republicans have endorsed that proposal. Republicans currently control both houses of Congress.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Teletrader.com, and Sputnik News

