Trump Says Flynn Right To Seek Immunity, Calls Russia Probe 'Witch-Hunt'

U.S. President Donald Trump has backed an offer by his former national security adviser to testify about his contacts with Russia in exchange for immunity from criminal prosecution.

In a post on Twitter on March 31, Trump wrote: "Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!"

Earlier, Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, said that his client wanted protection against "unfair prosecution" in exchange for testifying before the intelligence committees of both houses of Congress.

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general, resigned under pressure from his post as national security adviser in February after it was revealed that he misled the administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, about the extent of his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

The Congressional committees and the FBI are investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters