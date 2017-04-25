Trump Condemns Deniers Of Holocaust, Vows To Fight Anti-Semitism

U.S. President Donald Trump has condemned those who deny the Holocaust of World War II, in which Nazi Germany killed some 6 million Jews, and vowed to fight anti-Semitism.

Trump said at a Holocaust remembrance event at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on April 25 that "those who want to erase the Holocaust are an accomplice to this horrible evil."

"We must never, ever shrink away from telling the truth in our time," he said.

Speaking to Holocaust survivors, members of Congress, and U.S. veterans of World War II who liberated Nazi concentration camps, Trump cited recent acts of anti-Semitism -- including threats against American Jews and terrorist attacks in Israel -- before declaring that "this is my pledge to you, we will confront anti-Semitism."

Trump, who was criticized after taking office for not speaking out loudly enough against a spate of attacks on Jewish cemeteries and community centers, also pledged as president that Washington would "always stand with the Jewish people."

The Washington event was sponsored by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, which unveiled a new research and heritage center that contains a large collection of Jewish artifacts saved by Holocaust survivors.