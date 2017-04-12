Trump: NATO 'No Longer Obsolete,' U.S.-Russia Ties At 'All-Time Low'

U.S. President Donald Trump has said NATO is "no longer obsolete," reversing what he had said during his election campaign.

Speaking on April 12 at a press conference at the White House, Trump hailed NATO's role in the fight against terrorism, but called on the alliance to do more to help Iraqi and Afghan "partners."

NATO is the "bulwark of international peace and security" but its European members "must pay what they owe," he said, repeating his call for NATO member states to contribute more funding to the alliance.

Trump also said the United States was "not getting along with Russia at all" and that bilateral relations may be at an "all-time low."

However, he expressed hope that he can improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We're going to see what happens," he added.

On Syria, Trump said, "It is time to end this brutal civil war, defeat terrorists, and allow refugees to return home."

He spoke alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Tillerson told reporters after the talks that bilateral ties were "at a low point."

