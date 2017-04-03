Uzbek President Mirziyaev To Visit Russia On April 4-5

The Kremlin says Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyaev will visit Russia on April 4-5.

The visit will include talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 5, Putin's press service said.

It will be Mirziyaev's first official visit to Russia since he became acting president after the death of longtime autocrat Islam Karimov was announced in September.

Mirziyaev was then elected president in December.

Putin met with Mirziyaev in Uzbekistan in September, when he traveled to the Central Asian country and visited Karimov's grave.

Russian news agencies reported on April 3 that Mirziyaev signed a law ratifying a treaty with Russia on military-technical cooperation, a term that refers to arms sales and related activities.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax