British Media Say London Terror Suspect Was Convert To Islam

British media report that Khalid Masood, the suspected assailant in the deadly March 22 terrorist attack near Parliament, was a convert to Islam with a history of violence.

Citing unnamed sources, several media outlets reported on March 24 that Masood was born Adrian Elms in the southern town of Dartford and raised by a single parent in the seaside town of Rye, also in southern England, before his religious conversion.

Authorities have said the 52-year-old father of three had been "known to police" and had previous convictions for assaults – including grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons, and public disorder.

Though he did not have any convictions on terrorism charges, police have said they were working on the assumption that Masood was inspired by Islamist extremists. They said he had not been the subject of any current investigations by British authorities and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

The attack left five dead, including Masood, who was shot by police after he stabbed to death Keith Palmer, a 15-year-veteran of Britain's parliamentary and diplomatic protection forces who was on duty at Parliament.

The three other people were killed when a vehicle allegedly driven by Masood ran them over on Westminster Bridge near Parliament.

