White House Aide Says Will Honor Iran Nuclear Deal, Ensure Iran Complies

A senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump on nuclear matters said that the United States will honor Iran's nuclear deal with world powers for now, while also seeking to ensure that Tehran strictly complies with the deal.

Christopher Ford, the White House National Security Council's senior director for weapons of mass destruction and counter-proliferation, told a conference in Washington on March 21 that the Trump administration accepts the deal despite repeated criticisms by Trump.

But he said the White House is reviewing the Iran deal along with all the other nuclear arms pacts that the United States has negotiated under previous administrations.

"Until otherwise decided, the United States will adhere to the Iran nuclear deal and ensure that Iran also does," he told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Other nuclear pacts the White House is reviewing include an arms control treaty that sets the goal of a world without nuclear weapons -- a goal that Ford suggested may not be "realistic" currently.

He noted a “tension” between the goal of nuclear disarmament and the security requirements of the United States and its allies.

Ford said the administration also is reviewing responses to Russia's recent deployment of nuclear-capable cruise missiles.

