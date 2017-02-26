Russian Activist Dadin Released From Prison

Russian political activist Ildar Dadin has been released from prison, days after the Supreme Court overturned his conviction. Dadin was freed from a penal colony in the city of Rubtsovk, Russia's Siberian Altai Region, on February 26. He was serving a 2 1/2 year prison sentence under a controversial law that criminalizes participation in more than one unsanctioned protest in a 180-day period. The Presidium of Russia's Supreme Court set aside the charges on February 22 and ordered Dadin's release from custody, some 15 months after he was convicted. The 34-year-old activist remains the only person in Russia who has been convicted under the law on unsanctioned protests. (RFE/RL's Russian Service)