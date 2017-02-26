Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Released From Prison

Russian political activist Ildar Dadin has been released from prison, according to Russian media reports.

His release comes after the Presidium of Russia's Supreme Court on February 22 set aside Dadin's conviction on charges of participating in multiple unsanctioned protests and ordered his release from custody. The presidium ordered the case against Dadin closed.

Russia's state-run agency TASS quoted Dadin's wife Anastasia Zotova as saying he had been released on February 26.

Russia TV channels showed Dadin leaving the penal colony in the Altai Krai region in southern Siberia, where he had been confined.

Dadin, who has been listed by Russian and international organizations as a political prisoner, was serving a 2 ½ year prison sentence after being convicted under a controversial law that criminalizes participation in more than one unsanctioned protest in a 180-day period.

Dadin, the only person in Russia who has been convicted under the law, last year wrote an open letter alleging that he and other prisoners had been beaten and tortured at a prison in the Karelia region. He was later transferred to the Altai region.

Dadin was convicted in December 2015 and served more than one year of his sentence.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Novaya Gazeta