In Mosul, Iraqi Troops Engage in Tense House-To-House Searches

Members of the elite Iraqi Counterterrorism Service went house to house in west Mosul's Sinaa neighborhood on March 18, searching for Islamic State (IS) militants hiding out there. A cameraman working for RFE/RL's Radio Farda was with the unit as it encountered three militants and shot them dead. In another house, the soldiers found a young boy standing guard after other family members had left for a safer place. (RFE/RL's Radio Farda)