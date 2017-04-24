Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has accepted the resignation of the defense minister and army chief of staff after at least 100 soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on an army base last week, the president's office said on Twitter.

"Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim stepped down with immediate effect," the presidential palace said in its tweet.

Shah Hussain Murtazawi, acting spokesman for Ghani, said the resignations were prompted by the April 21 attack on the Afghan army base in the city of Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh Province.

Taliban militants dressed in Afghan National Army uniforms entered the base and opened fire on soldiers and military personnel returning from Friday Prayers at a mosque inside the base.

The exact toll from the hours-long attack remained unclear, with some local officials putting the number of dead as high as 130.

The Defense Ministry gave a figure of 100 personnel killed or wounded, but other officials said the toll was likely to be considerably higher.

The assault was the deadliest ever by the Taliban on a military base.

