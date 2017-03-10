Hundreds Rally In Belarusian City Against 'Parasite' Tax

MINSK -- Several hundred people rallied in Belarus's northwestern city of Maladzyechna on March 10, demanding cancellation of a controversial tax on jobless people.

The activists marched in the city chanting "Long Live Belarus!" and "Power To People!"

The rally took place a day after President Alyaksandr Lukashenka suspended implementation of the tax for one year, saying that it will be "corrected" and carried out in 2018.

The 2015 law, which is reminiscent of Soviet-era legislation, is aimed at combating what Lukashenka has called "social parasitism."

It has sparked protests in cities across the nation of 10 million.

The law imposes a special tax on Belarusians who work less than half of a calendar year and do not register at the country's labor bureaus.

The law exempts registered job seekers, homemakers, subsistence farmers, and Belarusians working in Russia.

Hundreds have protested against the law in Minsk and other Belarusian cities and towns in recent weeks.

Activists told RFE/RL that similar rallies are scheduled for March 11-12 in four other cities: Pinsk, Babruysk, Vorsha, and Rahachou.

Activists in Minsk told RFE/RL on March 10 that city authorities allowed them to stage a demonstration against the law in the country's capital.