Netanyahu Seeks Joint Response To Iran Missile Test In London Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to craft a joint response with Britain and the United States to Iran's recent missile test.

Netanyahu is scheduled to hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London on February 6. He is also expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next week.

Before heading to London on February 5, Netanyahu reiterated the need for the three countries to work together to stand up against Iran's "extraordinary aggression, gall, and defiance."

Trump has denounced a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers on Iran's nuclear program as a "disaster."

His administration imposed new sanctions against Iran on February 3 after the country carried out a medium-range ballistic-missile test.

On February 6 in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow disagrees with comments by Trump that Iran was a terrorist state, but added that differences between Russia and the United States should not stop the two countries from building a mutually beneficial relationship.

"It's not a secret that Moscow and Washington's views on many international issues are diametrically opposed," he said.

