Four Dead In Jerusalem Truck-Ramming Attack

Four people have been killed and 15 injured when a truck plowed into a group of Israeli soldiers in East Jerusalem.

A police spokeswoman described the January 8 incident as a deliberate "terrorist attack."

Police said the driver of the truck was shot dead at the scene.

Three of the victims were women and all were in their 20s, a police official said.

The incident comes after a year of shooting, stabbing, and vehicle attacks by Palestinians against Israelis.

Since September, 40 Israelis and two Americans have been killed in the incidents, while 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces.

