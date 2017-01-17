Kyrgyzstan Mourns Victims Of Plane Crash That Devastated Village

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan is observing a day of mourning to honor victims of a plane crash outside the capital, Bishkek.

A Turkish cargo plane crashed near Manas International Airport on January 16, plowing into a village and killing at least 38 people as they slept or prepared for work or school.

The dead included 17 children and the plane's four crew members.

Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Minister Kubatbek Boronov said there could be more bodies beneath the rubble.

The Health Ministry said 13 people remained hospitalized with injuries suffered in the crash of the Boeing 747, which was en route from Hong Kong to Istanbul with a refueling stop in Bishkek.

Authorities in the Central Asian country said preliminary indications pointed to pilot error as the likely cause of the crash.

The plane was operated by ACT Airlines, a Turkish cargo carrier.