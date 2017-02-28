Putin Visits Kyrgyzstan Amid Tension Over Opposition Leader's Arrest

Russian President Vladimir Putin is wrapping up a two-day trip to Central Asia with a visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The February 28 visit comes amid political tension following the February 26 arrest of prominent Kyrgyz opposition party Omurbek Tekebaev, which sparked protests by supporters calling for his release.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev were scheduled to discuss bilateral political and economic ties, as well issues related to regional security.

Kyrgyz media speculated that Putin wants to assess the situation ahead of a November presidential election in the former Soviet republic, where street protests drove presidents from power in 2005 and 2010.

Atambaev is barred from running, but pushed through a referendum in December that transferred some powers from the president to the prime minister.

Putin visited Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on February 27.

In Tajikistan, he stressed what he said was the importance of Russia's military base there and said he and President Emomali Rahmon agreed to step up security on Tajikistan's long border with volatile Afghanistan.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and RIA Novosti