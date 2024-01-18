Six Men In Russia's Bashkortostan Handed Jail Terms Amid Unprecedented Rallies

UFA, Russia -- A court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, has sentenced six men to up to 13 days in jail for taking part in an unprecedented rally earlier this week to support the former leader of the banned Bashqort movement.

The Kirov district court late on January 17 sentenced Denis Skvortsov, Fanzil Akhmetshin, Yulai Aralbayev, Radmir Mukhametshin, and Dmitry Petrov to 10 days in jail. Ilnar Galin was sentenced to 13 days in jail.

All of the defendants were found guilty of taking part in "an unsanctioned rally that led to the disruption of infrastructure activities and obstructed the work of a court" on January 15.



That was a reference to a January 15 rally of around 5,000 people in front of a court in the town of Baimak, where the verdict and sentence of Bashqort leader Fail Alsynov, charged with inciting ethnic hatred, was expected to be pronounced.

The court postponed the ruling's pronouncement to January 17 to allow security forces to prepare for any reaction to the verdict in the controversial trial.



On January 17, thousands of supporters gathered in front of the court again, and after Alsynov was sentenced to four years in prison, clashes broke out as police, using batons, tear gas, and stun grenades, forced the protesters to leave the site. Several protesters were injured and at least two were hospitalized.

Dozens of protesters were detained and the Investigative Committee said those in custody from the January 17 unrest will face criminal charges -- organizing and participating in mass disorder and using violence against law enforcement.



Separately on January 18, police detained two young men in Baimak on unspecified charges. Friends of the men said the detentions were most likely linked to the rallies to support Alsynov.



The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, made his first statement on January 18 about the largest protest rally in Russia since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, saying he "will not tolerate extremism and attempts to shake up the situation," and promising to find the "real organizers" of the rallies.



It was Khabirov who initiated the investigation of Alsynov, accusing him of inciting ethnic hatred as well as calling for anti-government rallies and extremist activities and discrediting Russia's armed forces.

In the end, Alsynov was charged only with inciting hatred, which stemmed from a speech he gave at a rally in late April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino in which he criticized local government plans to start gold mining near the village, as it would bring in migrant laborers.



Investigators said Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity." Alsynov and his supporters have rejected the charge as politically motivated.



Bashkortostan's Supreme Court banned Alsynov's Bashqort group, which for years promoted Bashkir language, culture, and equal rights for ethnic Bashkirs, in May 2020, declaring it extremist.



Bashqort was banned after staging several rallies and other events challenging the policies of both local and federal authorities, including Moscow's move to abolish mandatory indigenous-language classes in the regions with large populations of indigenous ethnic groups.

