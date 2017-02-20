Vice President Pence Reassures EU, NATO Allies On U.S. Commitments

BRUSSELS -- European Council President Donald Tusk has said after talks with U.S. Vice President Michael Pence that the European Union is counting on getting "wholehearted and unequivocal" support from President Donald Trump's administration.

Meanwhile, Pence pledged continued U.S. support in response to what he described as Russian efforts "to redraw international borders by force."

Speaking after Tusk and Pence met in Brussels on February 20, Tusk said the EU is "counting, as always in the past," on Washington's "support for the idea of a united Europe."

Pence arrived in Brussels late on February 19 after attending the Munich Security Conference, where he sought to reassure European leaders about Trump's support for NATO.

In Brussels, Pence was also reassuring EU and NATO leaders about the U.S. commitment to its European allies.

Pence on February 20 said: "Clearly we must stand strong in defense of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations in Europe."

He said: "In the wake of Russian efforts to redraw international borders by force, we will continue to support efforts in Poland and the Baltic states through NATO's enhanced forward presence initiative."

Regarding Ukraine, Pence said "the United States will continue to hold Russia accountable and demand that Russia honors the Minsk agreement by deescalating the violence in eastern Ukraine."

Pence was also holding meetings in Brussels on February 20 with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Tusk said on February 20 that "too many new and surprising opinions have been voiced about our relationship and common security for us to pretend that everything is as it used to be."

But Tusk said after his talks with Pence that he "heard words which are promising for the future."

The European Council president said "the idea of NATO is not obsolete," and that European security continues to be based on NATO and the "closest possible transatlantic cooperation."

"The world would be a decidedly worse place if Europe were not united," Tusk said. "Americans know best what great value it is to be united, and that becoming divided is the prelude to a fall," Tusk said.

"It is in the interest of us all to prevent the disintegration of the West," Tusk said, adding that "in this respect we will not invent anything better than the European Union."

