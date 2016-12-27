Russians Find Black Box From Downed Military Plane

Russia's Defense Ministry says it has found the main black box, or flight data recorder, from a military passenger jet that crashed near the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi.

The ministry's press service said on December 27 that the black box appears to be in good condition and will be sent to the Air Force Central Research Center in the Moscow region for decoding, Interfax reported.

The Defense Ministry's Tupolev Tu-154 airplane -- which was carrying the official military choir, the Aleksandrov Ensemble -- crashed on December 25 just a few minutes after taking off from Sochi on a flight to Syria.

All 92 passengers and crew on board the plane died in the crash.

The ministry said the black box was found some 1,600 meters from the coastline.

Officials said on December 27 that they have found 12 bodies and more than 150 body parts in their search of the wreckage of the plane in the Black Sea.

Russia held a national day of mourning on December 26 as the search continued for clues to the cause of the crash.

Russia's Federal Security Service said there have thus far been "no signs or facts pointing to a possible act of terror" in the downing of the plane.

In Moscow, mourners laid flowers and lit candles in front of a concert hall where the ensemble often performed.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, Reuters, and AP