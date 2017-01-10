FBI Director: No Evidence Russia 'Successfully Hacked' Trump Campaign

WASHINGTON -- FBI Director James Comey said Russian hackers targeted the U.S. Republican party's national organization, but did not succeed in intruding on the presidential campaign of Republican Donald Trump.



Comey's comments, made in testimony on January 10 to the Senate Intelligence Committee, echoed conclusions from a U.S. intelligence community report released last week, but also provided more details on the alleged Russian hacking campaign and its targets.



Last week's report said U.S. officials concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign -- including cyberthefts -- aimed at influencing the November 8 election.

Stolen Democratic Party e-mails published by WikiLeaks and others in the run-up to the election are widely seen as having damaged the campaign of Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton. U.S. intelligence accuses Russia of using computer hacking and "propaganda" to help Trump win.



Comey told the Senate committee that Russian hackers successfully breached some Republican groups, some state-level campaigns, and outdated Republican National Committee accounts.



But he told lawmakers that there no evidence has been uncovered that Trump's campaign or current Republican party systems were breached by Russia.



Trump, who says he wants to improve relations with Moscow, has repeatedly questioned the U.S. intelligence findings on alleged Russian meddling in the campaign.



He has publicly conceded that Russia may have been behind the Democratic party hacking but insists the cyberattacks had no impact on the outcome of the election.

