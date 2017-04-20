Reuters: Think Tank Linked To Putin Distributed Plans to Influence U.S. Election

The Reuters news agency reports that a Russian government think tank run by Kremlin-appointed former intelligence officials developed a plan to influence the outcome of the U.S. presidential election last year.

The April 19 Reuters report cited three current and four former U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It said they described two confidential documents that were prepared by the Moscow-based Russian Institute for Strategic Studies and acquired by U.S. intelligence officials.

One was a strategy paper, written in June 2016 and circulated at the highest levels of the Russian government, which the report said recommended the Kremlin conduct an online and broadcast media propaganda campaign encouraging U.S. voters to elect a president who would be softer on Russia than Barack Obama had been.

The second document, drafted in October, warned that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was likely to win. It said Russia should halt its pro-Trump propaganda and focus on efforts to undermine Clinton's potential presidency and the legitimacy of the U.S. electoral system by fomenting suspicions of voter fraud.

U.S. intelligence agencies released a report in January saying they assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an "influence campaign" using computer hacks, leaks, and other methods to interfere in the election, and that Putin's government developed a clear preference for Donald Trump, who won the November 8 election.

Reuters said that a spokesman for Putin, who has denied that Russia interfered in the elction, did not respond to a request for comment.

The state-run Russian news agency TASS on April 19 quoted an unnamed spokesperson for the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies as expressing the hope that requests for comment from Western media outlets were "a joke and nothing more."

The TASS report did not include a direct denial or substantive comment from the think tank.

With reporting by Reuters and TASS