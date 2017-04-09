Swedish Police Say Truck-Attack Suspect Showed IS Sympathies

Swedish police say that the suspect in the Stockholm truck attack is known to have expressed sympathies with extremist organizations, including Islamic State (IS).

Police also said that the suspect had been denied permanent residency in the Nordic country and was being sought for deportation.

The 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan is suspected of having driven a truck into a department store in the city on April 7.

Meanwhile, reports said a second suspect had been arrested in connection with the deadly attack.

The suspect was arrested on a lower degree of suspicion, Reuters reported.

The identity of the second suspect has not been disclosed.

Police also said roughly five other people of interest to the investigation remained in police custody.

Four people -- two Swedish citizens, one British, and a Belgian national -- were killed in the attack.

