Preparations For Syrian Cease-Fire Talks Intensify In Kazakhstan

The Russian, Turkish, and Iranian co-hosting delegations to the Syrian truce conference in Kazakhstan have been meeting to draw up a document for potential signing.

Delegates began gathering in the Kazakh capital, Astana, on January 22, one day ahead of the opening of the talks aimed at solidifying a shaky cease-fire between the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and opposition groups.

The United States will be represented at the talks by U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Kroll. UN special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura will also attend.

The Syrian opposition is sending a delegation of some 50 members.

An opposition source was quoted as telling the Russian news agency Interfax that his delegation was unhappy because the Syrian government delegation was dominated by politicians instead of military representatives as had been agreed.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said the talks were expected to end in the afternoon on January 24, followed by a concluding news conference.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, AP, and Reuters

