Death Toll In Suspected Syria Chemical Attack Rises To 72, Activists Say

The death toll from a suspected chemical-weapons attack on a rebel-held Syrian town has risen to 72, a monitoring group says, as the UN Security Council prepares to hold emergency talks over the incident.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on April 5 that half of the people killed were children or women. Its death toll had earlier stood at 58.

The group was unable to say what chemical was involved in the April 4 incident in Khan Sheikhoun, but local medical personnel said they suspected it was the nerve agent sarin.

The Security Council was to meet later on April 5 to debate a Western-drafted resolution condemning the attack.

The United States and other powers blamed President Bashar al-Assad's government for the deaths, while Moscow, which has veto power in the council, defended its ally.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the contamination was the result of gas leaking from a rebel chemical-weapons depot after it was hit by Syrian government air strikes, echoing a government assertion.

Russia has given Assad crucial military and diplomatic backing throughout the six-year-old war in Syria, and stepped up its support by launching a campaign of air strikes against government opponents in September 2015.

