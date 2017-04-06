Turkey Says Autopsies Show Chemical Weapons Used In Syria Attack

Turkey says autopsy results show that chemical weapons were used in an attack that killed dozens of civilians this week.

State-run Anadolu news agency quoted Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying on April 6 that the result of autopsies on three victims "confirms that [Syrian President Bashar al-] Assad used chemical weapons."

Bozdag said World Health Organization (WHO) experts took part in the autopsies conducted in Turkey. The UN health organization did not immediately comment.

Syrian activists say 86 people were killed in April 4 air strikes on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib Province. Thirty-two injured were brought to Turkey for medical treatment and three have subsequently died.

The United States and other countries accuse Assad's government of carrying out a chemical attack. Damascus and its ally Russia say Syrian warplanes bombed a factory where chemical weapons were stored, a claim that the United States has rejected.

Based on reporting by Anadolu, Reuters, dpa, and AFP