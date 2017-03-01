Tillerson Reiterates Support For NATO After Trump Says Allies 'Beginning To' Pay Defense Costs

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has reiterated Washington’s support for the NATO alliance a day after President Donald Trump told the U.S. Congress that NATO allies "are beginning to" meet their financial obligations on military spending.



In a March 1 statement, Tillerson said the Trump administration will "continue to support policies and institutions that keep Americans safe, including a robust NATO where allies meet their responsibilities."



Tillerson said Washington "will work with allies to counter nations that threaten their neighbors or destabilize their regions."



Tillerson said "American foreign policy must promote our core values of freedom, democracy, and stability."



In his speech to Congress on February 28, Trump said: "We expect our partners -- whether in NATO, in the Middle East, or the Pacific -- to take a direct and meaningful role in both strategic and military operations, and pay their fair share of the cost."



Trump said: "Now, based on our very strong and frank discussions, they are beginning to do just that. In fact, I can tell you the money is pouring in."